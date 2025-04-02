Audi unveils Q6 e-tron offroad concept

AUDI has introduced the Q6 e-tron offroad concept, a groundbreaking prototype designed to push the boundaries of electric off-road vehicles. Featuring twin electric motors delivering a combined output of 509hp, the concept boasts remarkable capabilities, including the ability to conquer gradients of up to 100% thanks to newly developed portal axles.

The Q6 e-tron offroad concept stands out with its bold design. An increased ride height of 160 mm and a wider track of 250 mm give it a striking and commanding presence.

Advanced Portal Axle Design

Traditional portal axles typically boost torque at the wheels by 20–30%, but Audi’s innovative design achieves a 50% increase, resulting in combined torque at all wheels peaking at 13,400Nm for short bursts. This innovation enhances climbing power while maintaining a top speed of 175km/h, ideal for off-road performance.

Audi’s engineers have integrated these advanced portal axles into the wheel hub assemblies, requiring partial revisions to the suspension links. This not only elevates torque but also ensures the Q6 e-tron offroad concept excels in rugged terrains, reaffirming Audi’s “Vorsprung durch Technik” philosophy.

Built on the Premium Platform Electric (PPE)

The Q6 e-tron offroad concept is derived from the Audi Q6 e-tron, the first production model based on the Premium Platform Electric (PPE). The Q6 series promises exceptional range, efficiency, and charging performance, solidifying its place as a benchmark for electric vehicles.

Public Debut at F.A.T. Ice Race

The Q6 e-tron offroad concept will make its debut on February 1, 2025, at the F.A.T. Ice Race, offering enthusiasts a chance to witness its prowess. Fans can also follow its performance on Audi Sport’s social media channels.

With this concept, Audi demonstrates its commitment to redefining the electric off-road segment, combining advanced technology with a focus on thrilling driving experiences both on and off the road.