THE Nissan KICKS e-POWER sets a new standard in performance and efficiency, delivering an outstanding fuel economy of 21.7 km/L. With this remarkable efficiency, drivers can expect a range of up to 900 km on a full tank, making it an ideal choice for long-distance travellers and urban commuters alike. Under the hood, the KICKS is powered by Nissan’s advanced second-generation e-POWER system, offering a robust output of 129PS and an impressive 280Nm of torque. This system is paired with a 2.06 kWh lithium-ion battery, which supports smooth and powerful acceleration, reflecting the essence of an electric vehicle.

The KICKS e-POWER provides a versatile driving experience with four distinct modes: ECO, SPORT, STANDARD, and EV. These modes allow drivers to tailor their driving preferences to different road conditions and personal preferences. Adding to its innovative features, the e-Pedal Step system simplifies driving by enabling single-pedal operation. This system proves particularly useful in urban environments with frequent stop-and-go traffic or on winding roads where precision control is essential. Furthermore, the KICKS e-POWER reduces tailpipe emissions by 20% compared to similar internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, contributing significantly to a greener future.

Safety has been prioritised in the design of the Nissan KICKS e-POWER, which proudly boasts a five-star ASEAN NCAP rating. The SUV is equipped with an array of advanced safety systems, including Blind Spot Warning, Intelligent Emergency Braking, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, and an Around View Monitor with Moving Object Detection. These systems provide drivers with enhanced situational awareness and confidence on the road. Additionally, the Intelligent Rear-View Mirror (IRVM) integrates a 2-megapixel camera to ensure exceptional visibility at night and eliminate obstructions from the driver’s view. Complementing these features, the vehicle’s robust body structure and seven airbags ensure a high level of protection for all occupants.

The KICKS e-POWER combines a contemporary exterior design with a comfortable and practical interior. The sleek body showcases Nissan’s signature V-Motion grille, LED lighting, and a sporty floating roof, adding a dynamic edge to its aesthetic. Measuring 4,290 mm in length, it offers ample space for passengers and a generous 423-litre trunk, catering to active lifestyles and family needs. Inside, the Zero-Gravity seats provide superior comfort, minimising fatigue during long journeys. Depending on the variant, the interior is enhanced with premium materials, such as black fabric with blue stitching for the VL model or black and mocha brown leatherette in the VLT model. The SUV also features an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, ensuring seamless connectivity for all passengers.

The VL variant is priced at RM113,800, the VLT at RM121,800 and the VLT two-tone variant is priced at RM125,800. With maintenance costs estimated at just RM3,624 over 100,000 km within five years, the KICKS e-POWER offers exceptional value for money. This cost-efficiency, coupled with ETCM’s comprehensive support network of 62 service centres nationwide, ensures a hassle-free ownership experience. Moreover, certified e-POWER technicians, 24-hour roadside assistance, and courtesy cars for extended repairs enhance customer confidence. Owners also benefit from a 5-year/100,000 km vehicle warranty and an 8-year/160,000 km warranty for EV components. For the first 500 customers, this EV component warranty is extended to 10 years, reflecting ETCM’s commitment to customer satisfaction.