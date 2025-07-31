Conor McGregor loses appeal in sexual assault case in Dublin court

THE Irish Court of Appeal has dismissed Conor McGregor’s attempt to overturn a jury ruling ordering him to pay damages to a woman who accused him of sexual assault. The court rejected the appeal entirely, upholding the previous decision.

Nikita Hand, the plaintiff, alleged that McGregor sexually assaulted her on December 9, 2018. Last year, a jury ruled in her favour, directing the MMA star to pay nearly €250,000 (approximately $285,250) in compensation.

McGregor, 36, has consistently denied the allegations, maintaining that the encounter was consensual. He also refuted claims of causing any physical harm to Hand. The latest ruling marks another legal setback for the former UFC champion. - Reuters