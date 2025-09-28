ALLIANZ GENERAL INSURANCE has introduced a new way for electric vehicle (EV) owners to turn their green habits into extra cash. Through its newly launched Allianz EV EcoMiles programme, policyholders who drive fewer kilometres in their Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) will be rewarded with up to 15% of their insurance premiums back in cash.

The programme is available to those who insure their BEVs under the Allianz Private Car Comprehensive policy for private use. Once activated via the MyAllianz app, customers can start earning tangible rewards simply by driving less.

Allianz General’s Chief Executive Officer, Sean Wang, said the idea behind EcoMiles was to back customers who have already made the switch to electric by recognising their eco-friendly driving habits. He explained that driving a BEV is already a step towards lowering carbon emissions, and with EcoMiles, those who use their cars sparingly – whether working from home or just driving on weekends – will be rewarded even more.

The initiative is designed to encourage sustainable lifestyles while giving something back to drivers who contribute to reducing their carbon footprint. According to Allianz, customers driving up to 10,000 kilometres per year will receive 15% of their net basic premium as cash, while those covering between 10,001 and 15,000 kilometres will get 10%. The net basic premium refers to the premium amount after the No Claim Discount (NCD) has been deducted.

To qualify, policyholders must activate EcoMiles in the MyAllianz app within 30 days of their policy’s start date, followed by submitting their odometer reading and vehicle photos within 14 days before or after the policy expires. Once the data is verified, the reward will be credited directly to the customer’s account.

As part of a limited-time campaign, Allianz is also offering complimentary RM100 charging credits. This applies to customers who insure their BEVs under the Allianz Private Car Comprehensive policy between 29 September and 31 October 2025, activate the EcoMiles benefit within 30 days, and provide valid contact details during purchase. The credit comes in the form of a redemption code, which can be used through the ChargEV app by Yinson Greentech.

With EV ownership steadily growing in Malaysia, Allianz’s EcoMiles could be a timely nudge for drivers to not only go green but also keep more money in their pockets.