Amalgam introduces the Ferrari 12Cilindri 1:8 scale model for RM77k!

AMALGAM is back at it again! If you do not remember, Amalgam is renowned for its impeccable scale models and unveiled a meticulously detailed replica of the iconic 1974 Lamborghini Countach LP400 in 1:8 scale.

For Amalgam’s new creation, they have introduced the stunning Ferrari 12Cilindri in a breathtaking 1:8 scale, a detailed replica that mirrors its life-size counterpart in both aesthetics and craftsmanship. Priced at $18,220 (RM76,735), it’s a fraction of the real car’s price, which hovers around $500,000 (RM2,105,798).

Amalgam has dedicated over 3000 hours to design this remarkable model, working closely with Ferrari to ensure every detail is precise. After creating thousands of individual parts, a team of assemblers spends an additional 300 hours meticulously building each car.

The attention to detail is exceptional: the exterior proportions are spot-on, finished in the same Rosso Imola paint as the original. Inside, you’ll find a luxurious Blu Sterling interior with red contrast stitching and digital screens displaying accurate information, complete with small door latches in the door jambs. However, the model keeps the hood shut, so the iconic V-12 engine isn’t visible.

For those looking to own something truly unique, Amalgam plans to produce 398 replicas (199 hardtops and 199 Spiders). Alternatively, you can opt for a custom one-of-one model tailored to your specifications for $25,510 (RM107,439). For a more budget-friendly option, the 1:18 scale version of the 12Cilindri is available for $1,330 (RM5,601).

Sandy Copeman, founder of Amalgam Collection, emphasised the bespoke nature of these models, stating that they gather technical details directly from Ferrari to ensure each replica is a unique reflection of the owner’s style.

The 12Cilindri models are now available directly from Amalgam, making it a perfect addition for any serious collector or Ferrari enthusiast.