ASEAN moves towards unified EV policy to boost regional sustainability

ASEAN member states are working towards the introduction of a standardised electric vehicle (EV) policy to accelerate the region’s transition to clean energy and enhance sustainability efforts. The initiative focuses on addressing key challenges such as battery standardisation and the development of a cross-border EV charging infrastructure.

Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz stated that discussions on these measures have already begun among senior officials and national leaders. The policy aims to mitigate range anxiety for EV users while fostering a resilient and interconnected regional supply chain in the automotive sector. The timeline and framework for the initiative are expected to be finalised and officially announced at the upcoming ASEAN Summit in May.

According to Tengku Zafrul, the establishment of a common EV policy will enable ASEAN countries to collaborate more effectively in meeting their sustainability targets. By creating a harmonised regulatory framework, the initiative seeks to encourage investment in EV technology, streamline production, and improve accessibility for consumers across the region.

The announcement came during the flag-off ceremony for the ASEAN Unity Drive 2025 at Menara MITI, where the minister emphasised the importance of regional cooperation in advancing clean energy solutions. The push for an integrated EV strategy reflects ASEAN’s broader commitment to reducing carbon emissions and strengthening its position in the global transition towards sustainable mobility.