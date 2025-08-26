AUDI has officially introduced the new-generation Q3, a compact SUV that blends practicality with a sportier coupe-inspired design and cutting-edge technology. Set to arrive in showrooms later this year, the updated Q3 represents a major step forward for Audi’s compact SUV line-up, offering improved efficiency, advanced driver assistance systems, and lighting technology previously unseen in this segment.
The exterior of the new Q3 adopts a more emotional and striking design language. The wide Singleframe grille and sharply contoured headlights integrate seamlessly into the aerodynamic body. A pronounced shoulder line running between the front and rear lights creates an interplay of light and shadow, emphasising the Q3’s dynamic proportions.
For those seeking a sportier silhouette, the Q3 Sportback brings a coupé-like profile, distinguished by its roofline that slopes 29 millimetres lower than the SUV. This subtle change gives the Sportback a sleeker and more aggressive stance, complementing the practicality that comes as standard with Audi’s SUV family.
At the rear, customers can opt for digital OLED tail lamps, paired with a continuous LED light strip and illuminated Audi rings – a first for the compact segment. At the front, the Q3 introduces digital Matrix LED headlights with micro-LED technology, also new to this model range. These not only deliver improved road illumination and contrast but are also linked more closely to driver assistance features. The digital daytime running lights, with 23 segments on each side, create unique light signatures, giving the Q3 an unmistakable presence on the road.
Inside, Audi has focused on enhancing both practicality and the sense of space. A new steering wheel control unit integrates two levers on the steering column: one for gear selection and another for lighting and wiper functions. This innovation frees up more space in the centre console for storage while offering a modernised driving experience. For the first time in the compact Audi segment, acoustic glazing for the front windows can be specified, improving refinement at higher speeds.
The Q3 remains highly practical, with a luggage capacity of 488 litres, expandable to 1,386 litres in the SUV and 1,289 litres in the Sportback when the rear seats are folded. The seat bench can slide lengthwise and the angle can be adjusted as standard. With a maximum towing capacity of 2,100kg, the Q3 continues to deliver everyday versatility alongside its premium refinements.
Under the bonnet, the Q3 range begins with the 1.5 TFSI engine, producing 150hp, paired with mild hybrid technology for greater efficiency. Long-distance drivers may prefer the 2.0 TDI diesel with the same power output of 150hp. More performance and efficiency are offered by the plug-in hybrid models – the Q3 SUV e-hybrid and Q3 Sportback e-hybrid – which combine to deliver 272hp. Thanks to a new high-voltage battery with a gross capacity of 25.7kWh (19.7kWh net), the Q3 SUV achieves an electric-only range of up to 119km on the WLTP cycle, while the Sportback version reaches 118km. Under ideal conditions, the battery can be charged at up to 50kW DC.