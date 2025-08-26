AUDI has officially introduced the new-generation Q3, a compact SUV that blends practicality with a sportier coupe-inspired design and cutting-edge technology. Set to arrive in showrooms later this year, the updated Q3 represents a major step forward for Audi’s compact SUV line-up, offering improved efficiency, advanced driver assistance systems, and lighting technology previously unseen in this segment.

The exterior of the new Q3 adopts a more emotional and striking design language. The wide Singleframe grille and sharply contoured headlights integrate seamlessly into the aerodynamic body. A pronounced shoulder line running between the front and rear lights creates an interplay of light and shadow, emphasising the Q3’s dynamic proportions.

For those seeking a sportier silhouette, the Q3 Sportback brings a coupé-like profile, distinguished by its roofline that slopes 29 millimetres lower than the SUV. This subtle change gives the Sportback a sleeker and more aggressive stance, complementing the practicality that comes as standard with Audi’s SUV family.

At the rear, customers can opt for digital OLED tail lamps, paired with a continuous LED light strip and illuminated Audi rings – a first for the compact segment. At the front, the Q3 introduces digital Matrix LED headlights with micro-LED technology, also new to this model range. These not only deliver improved road illumination and contrast but are also linked more closely to driver assistance features. The digital daytime running lights, with 23 segments on each side, create unique light signatures, giving the Q3 an unmistakable presence on the road.