BMW is preparing to give the current 8 Series a send-off worthy of its grand touring legacy. With production of the model expected to conclude next year, the brand has unveiled the Edition M Heritage, a 500-unit special designed as a tribute to the original E31-generation 8 Series of the 1990s.

Built on the M850i xDrive Gran Coupé platform, the Edition M Heritage revives some of the most iconic paint finishes from the first-generation 8 Series. Customers can choose from Bright Red, Mauritius Blue, Cosmos Black, Oxford Green or Daytona Violet, all of which were available on the E31 between 1990 and 1999.

Every example comes with a carbon-fibre roof marked by the M division’s signature tri-colour stripes, complemented by unique 20-inch alloy wheels. The M Sport Professional package, normally an optional extra, is fitted as standard and includes uprated brakes, black callipers and additional black exterior detailing.