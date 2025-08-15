BMW is preparing to give the current 8 Series a send-off worthy of its grand touring legacy. With production of the model expected to conclude next year, the brand has unveiled the Edition M Heritage, a 500-unit special designed as a tribute to the original E31-generation 8 Series of the 1990s.
Built on the M850i xDrive Gran Coupé platform, the Edition M Heritage revives some of the most iconic paint finishes from the first-generation 8 Series. Customers can choose from Bright Red, Mauritius Blue, Cosmos Black, Oxford Green or Daytona Violet, all of which were available on the E31 between 1990 and 1999.
Every example comes with a carbon-fibre roof marked by the M division’s signature tri-colour stripes, complemented by unique 20-inch alloy wheels. The M Sport Professional package, normally an optional extra, is fitted as standard and includes uprated brakes, black callipers and additional black exterior detailing.
Inside, the upgrades continue with M Sport seats trimmed in Alcantara and black Merino leather with diamond stitching. Alcantara extends to the headliner, dashboard and door panels, while matte carbon-fibre accents bring a motorsport-inspired edge to the cabin. M tri-colour stitching appears throughout, alongside unique badging on the cupholder cover and illuminated doorsills, each bearing the “M850i Edition M Heritage” script and the car’s individual number out of 500.
Underneath, the Edition M Heritage is mechanically identical to the standard M850i xDrive Gran Coupé. Power comes from a 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 producing 523 bhp and 750Nm of torque, channelled through an eight-speed automatic gearbox to all four wheels. Performance remains formidable, with 0–100km/h achieved in 3.9 seconds and a limited top speed of 249km/h.
BMW is offering the Edition M Heritage as a fully equipped package with no optional extras. Features such as the Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System and the Driving Assistance Professional Package come as standard, leaving the customer with just one decision: which of the five heritage paint colours to choose for their slice of BMW history.