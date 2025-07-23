$!BMW M Commits to Performance Amid Tougher Euro 7 Emissions Standards

BMW M has confirmed its commitment to maintaining high-performance powertrains in the face of the upcoming Euro 7 emissions regulations, which will come into effect with significantly more stringent testing conditions. The new rules, although keeping current emissions limits from the Euro 6e standard, introduce a more rigorous set of testing protocols designed to better replicate real-world driving scenarios.

Under these updated requirements, vehicles must now remain emissions-compliant for a full decade or up to 200,000km, doubling the current durability standard. Furthermore, for the first time, emissions from brake dust and tyre particles will also be subject to regulatory scrutiny, expanding the environmental scope of the legislation beyond just tailpipe pollutants.

According to Autocar, BMW M CEO Frank van Meel acknowledged that meeting Euro 7’s technical demands was not the central issue. The primary challenge, he said, lay in preserving the level of performance expected from the marque’s engines.

Van Meel highlighted that Euro 7 regulations require engines to operate continuously at a lambda value of one, a perfect balance between air and fuel in the combustion process. This requirement eliminates the use of fuel as a cooling agent under high-performance conditions, a common method used in current engine designs. As a result, BMW M engineers had to find new ways to control combustion temperatures without sacrificing output.