Boosting EV safety: Mercedes-Benz Malaysia’s training for fire and rescue teams

MERCEDES-BENZ MALAYSIA is reinforcing its commitment to supporting the nation’s goal of becoming an Energy Efficient Vehicle (EEV) hub. The company recently conducted a comprehensive EV emergency training programme for the Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia (Bomba) at its state-of-the-art Training Academy in Puchong, Selangor.

As the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) continues to grow in Malaysia, the importance of adequately training emergency responders to manage EV-related incidents has become paramount. The “Electrification Drive: Fire and Rescue Team Orientation” programme was developed to meet this critical need by providing essential information about EV technology and outlining best practices for handling EVs in various challenging scenarios.

More than 40 Bomba personnel participated in the training, which covered both theoretical aspects and hands-on practical experience in managing electric vehicle incidents. The training included the identification of EV models, high-voltage vehicle and battery handling, battery scanner usage, fire blanket application, emergency protocols, and the use of the Mercedes-Benz Rescue Assist App.

PgKB I Mohd Tilmizi bin Mustapa highlighted the importance of the training: “With the increase in electric mobility, there is a compelling need to understand and harness both the potentials and challenges of EV driving. It is crucial for emergency responders to be trained on the safety procedures for handling high-voltage vehicles and batteries, and to use battery scanners to evaluate battery conditions. Moreover, recognising various EV models and their specific components, including cutting techniques for rescue operations, is essential. This specialised training reduces risks during incidents and enhances both the efficiency and safety of our teams, allowing them to manage situations effectively while minimising hazards to themselves and the public.”

Hands-on training was also provided on the Mercedes-Benz Rescue Assist App, enabling responders to access critical vehicle information quickly. By learning how to locate and scan QR codes, rescue teams can obtain vehicle-specific data promptly, even in scenarios where the QR codes are inaccessible. This rapid access to information is crucial in time-sensitive emergency situations.

Safety remains at the core of Mercedes-Benz’s ethos. This initiative underscores Mercedes-Benz Malaysia’s dedication to collaborating with key stakeholders to enhance public safety and support the nation’s transition towards a sustainable automotive future. By sharing its expertise and resources, Mercedes-Benz Malaysia aims to contribute to the development of a well-prepared and efficient emergency response ecosystem, ensuring the safety and well-being of the community as automotive technologies evolve.