Sarawak GOF nets RM31 million in smuggled goods through 21 operations

KUCHING: The Sarawak General Operations Force Brigade has successfully cracked down on various criminal activities through multiple operations.

Authorities netted RM31.2 million in seized goods through Ops Taring Alpha, Ops Taring Chiller, and Ops Taring Awas between September 1 and 14.

Sarawak GOF Brigade commander SAC Lim Bak Phai confirmed that 21 operations were conducted across Sarawak during this period.

These operations specifically targeted smuggling and the distribution of untaxed cigarettes and liquor throughout the state.

Lim added that 37 individuals aged between 18 and 78 were arrested during these coordinated enforcement actions.

“The biggest success was in Kuching when GOF seized 45,000 cartons of cigarettes of various brands valued at over RM18 million and arrested a 78-year-old local man,“ he said in a statement.

In another operation in Bintulu on September 12, GOF seized 11,400 cartons of white cigarettes along with additional contraband.

Authorities also confiscated 1,920 cartons of kretek cigarettes and 5,370.72 litres of liquor during the same Bintulu operation.

“The total value of the seizure was estimated at RM4.62 million,” he added.

The successful operations demonstrate the continued efforts to combat smuggling activities across Sarawak’s borders. – Bernama