BYD Xia MPV Revealed – 1.5-litre Turbo with a Hybrid System

BYD has officially launched its newest minivan, the BYD Xia, which will hit the Chinese market later this year with a starting price of 300,000 yuan (RM183,362). The Xia, part of BYD’s Dynasty series, is a flagship product named after China’s ancient Xia dynasty, symbolising its prestigious status within the lineup.

The BYD Xia is a large MPV, measuring 5145mm in length, 1970mm in width, and 1805mm in height, with a wheelbase of 3045mm. Its size slightly surpasses that of the Toyota Alphard, which is also popular in markets such as here in Malaysia. The minivan’s design is unique yet aligns with BYD’s signature Dragon Face design language, featuring a trapeze-shaped grille, chrome accents, elongated headlights, and a BYD logo prominently placed on the front. The vehicle also features a flat roofline, rear sliding doors, and a roof spoiler.

Although the interior of the BYD Xia has not been fully revealed, sneak peeks suggest a seven-seat configuration (2 + 2 + 3 layout), with a large suspended screen and a D-shaped steering wheel. It will be equipped with advanced technologies, including the DiPilot ADAS system and the DiLink 150 cockpit system. The minivan’s suspension will utilise the DiSus-C electromagnetic system, similar to the BYD Tang and Han, providing adjustable softness but without the DiSuS-A air suspension.

The BYD Xia will be powered by the 5th-generation DM hybrid system, likely featuring a 1.5-litre turbocharged engine with 154hp, paired with an electric motor producing 268hp. It may offer an all-electric range of 200km with its LFP Blade battery.

The BYD Xia is set to compete strongly in the MPV market, combining luxury, advanced tech, and eco-friendly features.