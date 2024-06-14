Careless Express Bus Drivers Endanger Passengers’ Safety

Careless and reckless attitudes among express bus drivers are putting passengers’ safety at risk, particularly during festive seasons, according to Stien Van Lutam, the director of the Kedah Road Transport Department (RTD).

According to NST, during an undercover operation conducted by the RTD yesterday, two express bus drivers were caught violating regulations, including using mobile phones while driving. One of the drivers, a 61-year-old, was transporting 30 passengers from Alor Star to Kuala Lumpur.

“The driver was caught using his mobile phone near Taman Wira in Mergong, Alor Star, at 8:45 AM,” Van Lutam reported. “Later, at 9:06 AM, he pulled over at an undesignated location to pick up parcels and passengers at Km43.6 of the North-South Expressway (Plus).”

The driver received two compounds issued by an undercover RTD enforcement officer as part of the Hari Raya Aidiladha Operation 2024. For using his mobile phone, he was fined RM300, and for stopping at an undesignated location, he received an RM150 fine.

Van Lutam highlighted the worrying trend of express bus drivers exhibiting careless and reckless behaviour, which poses a significant risk to passenger safety. “Whenever drivers fail to show competency, they put passengers at risk of accidents, including potentially fatal ones,” he said.

In response to these issues, the RTD is conducting proactive inspections at two main express bus terminals during the Hari Raya Aidiladha festive season to enhance the safety, quality, and reliability of express buses.