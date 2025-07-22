Chery unveils advanced super hybrid technology, previews Tiggo 7 and 8 PHEV CSH

CHERY Malaysia has taken a significant step forward in electrified mobility with the launch of its Chery Super Hybrid (CSH) technology. This introduction marks a pivotal moment in the company’s push to deliver cleaner, more intelligent, and efficient transportation solutions to Malaysian drivers.

According to Chery Malaysia’s Vice President, Michael Chew, the unveiling of the Super Hybrid platform reflects the brand’s global pursuit of energy-efficient innovation. He stated that the CSH platform is engineered to offer the flexibility of electric mobility, the range assurance of a hybrid, and the dynamic performance associated with Chery vehicles.

The CSH system signifies a major leap in New Energy Vehicle (NEV) development. It fuses the performance capabilities of both Super Hybrid Electric Vehicles (Super HEVs) and Electric Vehicles (EVs) into one integrated solution. The outcome is a powertrain that not only delivers high fuel efficiency but also offers refined driving dynamics, establishing a new benchmark in the hybrid vehicle segment.

Chery’s hybrid technology journey began in 2001 with the establishment of a specialised R&D division focused on clean energy. More than two decades of refinement have led to the emergence of the fifth-generation CSH, which is now ready for international markets, including Malaysia.

At the core of the CSH system lies a 1.5-litre turbocharged dedicated hybrid engine, which achieves a thermal efficiency of 44.5%, a figure that places it among the industry’s best. When combined with a highly efficient electric motor, the system delivers an impressive total output of 341hp and 525Nm of torque, ensuring smooth and responsive driving in a wide range of conditions.

Among the key technical advancements in the CSH system is the Stepless Super Hybrid Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT), which enables intelligent and seamless energy transfer with up to 98.5% mechanical efficiency. The platform is also equipped with a high-capacity Lithium Iron Phosphate battery, which is IP68 certified for dust and water resistance and is designed to endure temperatures of up to 95°C. It supports rapid charging from 30% to 80% in just 20 minutes.

To ensure the highest levels of safety and reliability, the CSH is supported by Chery’s Guardian Battery Safety Protection System. The battery system is designed for both urban and long-distance travel, and combined with intelligent energy management, the vehicles offer a maximum driving range of up to 1,200 km, addressing concerns around range anxiety while minimising emissions.

The launch also served as a preview for the upcoming Tiggo 7 PHEV CSH and Tiggo 8 PHEV CSH, two plug-in hybrid electric SUVs that expand Chery’s electrified line-up in Malaysia. These vehicles are designed to suit a wide spectrum of consumers, ranging from first-time buyers and young families to retirees in search of their next adventure. The models follow the local debut of the Tiggo Cross Hybrid CSH earlier in July.

Chew emphasised that with the inclusion of these PHEVs, Chery now offers Malaysians a complete suite of vehicle options, from conventional petrol models to fully electric vehicles, hybrid electrics, and now plug-in hybrids.

In parallel with the launch, Chery has embarked on a rigorous global safety validation initiative for its CSH battery technology through its Global Safety Challenge. This campaign, spanning three continents, is designed to demonstrate the safety and durability of Chery’s electrified systems under the most extreme conditions.

In China, the Tiggo 9 PHEV CSH underwent an exhaustive set of safety trials, including spiral rollovers, head-on collisions, a seven-vehicle stack impact, a 55 km/h side intrusion test, a 4.9-metre vertical drop, and 720 hours of exposure to salt spray. These tests validated the structural resilience and long-term durability of the battery.

Indonesia served as the second testing ground, where the focus shifted to flood resistance. The CSH battery was submerged in a one-metre-deep seawater tank for over 53 hours. This test simulated the conditions found in flood-prone areas and demonstrated the battery’s exceptional resistance to corrosion, high-pressure environments, and thermal stress. The battery was then reinstalled in a Tiggo 8 PHEV CSH, which was subsequently driven to confirm its continued functionality.

The next phase of the Global Safety Challenge will take place in Mexico. There, the Tiggo 7 PHEV CSH will undergo underbody scraping tests across rugged highland terrain to assess undercarriage durability and system performance at high altitudes, a crucial test for vehicles operating in rural and mountainous regions.

Chery has also announced plans to bring this safety validation campaign to other key markets, including South Africa and Brazil. Each leg of the challenge is tailored to simulate local conditions, reinforcing the company’s commitment to ensuring its electrified vehicles are both high-performing and safe for real-world use across the globe.

As Malaysia’s automotive landscape continues to evolve, Chery’s Super Hybrid platform positions the brand as a serious contender in the country’s growing electric and hybrid vehicle segment, signalling its long-term commitment to sustainability, safety, and innovation.