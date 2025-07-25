Arsenal sign Valencia defender Mosquera for £13m

ARSENAL have confirmed the signing of Valencia defender Cristhian Mosquera, bringing their total summer spending close to £140 million. The 21-year-old Spain under-21 international joins for an initial £13 million, with potential add-ons, and has signed a five-year contract with an option for an additional year.

Mosquera becomes Arsenal’s fifth signing this window, following Martin Zubimendi, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Christian Norgaard, and Noni Madueke. The versatile defender, capable of playing centrally or on either flank, will provide depth behind William Saliba and Gabriel in Arsenal’s backline.

Having made 41 appearances for Valencia last season, Mosquera has already linked up with the squad for their pre-season tour in Singapore and Hong Kong. “It means a lot to me,“ he told Arsenal’s official website. “There’s been a lot of hard work behind all of this. It’s an opportunity that came up and I couldn’t let it pass me by.”

Manager Mikel Arteta praised Mosquera’s adaptability, calling him “an intelligent player with good pace, who can play centrally and on both sides.” The Gunners have also secured new contracts for Gabriel and Myles Lewis-Skelly, with Ethan Nwaneri’s extension nearing completion.

Despite the flurry of signings, Arsenal remain in talks for Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres, though a deal is not yet imminent. The Gunners begin their Premier League campaign against Manchester United on August 17 - AFP