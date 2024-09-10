$!EV market faces first decline as hybrids gain ground in 2024

ELECTRIC VEHICLE (EV) manufacturers are facing new challenges as the market share for fully electric vehicles has retracted in 2024 for the first time since the data collection began, according to a report from the Alliance for Automotive Innovation. While the decline is minimal—just 0.1%—it signals a shift in consumer preferences. Despite this setback, traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles have experienced the largest drop in market share, losing 2.3% in 2024. Consumers are instead gravitating toward plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) and traditional hybrids, with market share increases of 0.3% and 2.2%, respectively.

EV sales have seen substantial growth over the past few years, particularly during the pandemic, rising from less than 1% of total vehicle sales in 2016 to nearly 8% by the end of 2023. However, the cooling of EV demand in 2024 could signal a shift toward hybrid technologies as buyers seek alternatives that balance electric and traditional petrol power.

The decline of ICE vehicles reflects a broader trend as automakers expand their fleets of alternatively-powered vehicles. Some manufacturers, like Nissan, have been impacted by their lack of hybrid options in markets such as the U.S., contributing to financial difficulties despite offering fully electric models like the Leaf and Ariya.