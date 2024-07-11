$!Experience the all-new electric Leapmotor C10 SUV

STELLANTIS MALAYSIA is introducing the Leapmotor C10, its latest new energy SUV, through an exciting nationwide Leapmotor C10 Experience Roadshow. Attendees can get up close and personal with this innovative electric vehicle (EV), renowned for its award-winning design, advanced technology, and driving ease.
The roadshow will take place at the following locations:
Roadshow Highlights
Interactive Showroom: Experience the Leapmotor C10’s state-of-the-art features focused on comfort, intelligence, and spacious design.
Family-Friendly Area: The Publika roadshow will feature a Play Cabin for kids, while parents can explore the vehicle’s child-friendly interior.
Virtual Reality (VR): Immerse yourself in a VR experience for an in-depth look at the C10’s innovative technology.
Test Drive & Exclusive Merchandise
Visitors can test drive the Leapmotor C10 and experience its performance, powered by a Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 8155 chip with driving optimization by Maserati for a seamless experience. Test drivers will receive exclusive Leapmotor merchandise, and all visitors can redeem a limited-edition Leapmotor tote bag and enamel pin set.
Special Booking Offer
Prospective buyers can enjoy a limited-time offer by booking the Leapmotor C10 at the roadshow before 30 November 2024 for an introductory price of RM149,000 on the road without insurance (RM10,000 off the original RM159,000 price).