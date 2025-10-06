SIME Darby Auto ConneXion-Ford, the exclusive distributor of Ford vehicles in Malaysia, has unveiled a new initiative aimed at transforming the aftersales landscape. The newly launched Ford Mobile Service (FMS) offers customers the convenience of having professional maintenance and light repair services performed at their homes or offices, beginning with a pilot rollout at the Ford Ara Damansara dealership.

This latest offering is part of Auto ConneXion’s broader strategy to enhance customer convenience without compromising on service quality.

By allowing Ford owners to book visits from trained technicians who carry out essential services at a location of their choice, FMS eliminates the need for time-consuming trips to the dealership.

Among the services offered are oil changes, battery replacements, filter and wiper changes, and multipoint inspections. Each procedure is carried out using genuine Ford parts and approved tools, ensuring consistency with the standards upheld at authorised service centres.

Auto ConneXion-Ford’s managing director, Turse Zuhair, highlighted that the Ford Mobile Service is an extension of the company’s ongoing commitment to customer satisfaction. He explained that the new platform provides owners with the same level of assurance and reliability they have come to expect from in-dealership services, now delivered directly to their doorsteps. The initiative reflects Auto ConneXion’s continuing emphasis on delivering practical and trusted solutions tailored to evolving customer expectations.

The service will initially operate from Monday to Saturday, offering four service slots daily between 9am and 3.30pm on weekdays, and two slots from 9am to 11am on Saturdays. A fixed call-out fee applies for service locations within a 20-kilometre radius of the Ara Damansara dealership, with extra charges for further distances.

From June onwards, customers will be able to book FMS appointments via the SDM OneGo mobile application, available for download from both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. The app enables users to manage bookings, choose service times, and select preferred locations with minimal effort. Customers may also book directly through Ford Ara Damansara’s customer service line at 03-7621 5111.

To mark the launch, Auto ConneXion is offering a limited-time promotional rate on the standard call-out fee, encouraging customers to try the new service.

Following its introduction in Ara Damansara, Auto ConneXion intends to gradually extend the Ford Mobile Service to other dealerships across Malaysia, further broadening access to this convenient offering.

This new service underscores Auto ConneXion’s dedication to innovation and its focus on elevating the Ford ownership experience. By combining trusted technical expertise with door-to-door convenience, Ford Mobile Service sets a fresh standard for aftersales support in the local automotive industry.