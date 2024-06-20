Ford Malaysia announces special sales promotion for Ford Ranger

SIME DARBY AUTO CONNEXION (SDAC), the sole distributor for Ford in Malaysia, is offering an exclusive sales promotion from 1 June to 31 July 2024. This promotion gives new Ford Ranger owners the chance to win a Ford Ranger Getaways Retreat through a creative slogan contest.

Promotion Details

Promotion Period: 1 June to 31 July 2024

Eligible Vehicles: All Next-Gen Ranger variants, including the Ranger Raptor

Contest: Submit a slogan of up to 20 words describing your ideal “Live the Ranger Life” moments with your new Ford Ranger.

Prize: A two-day, one-night stay for two at The Kahaani Resort in Janda Baik, Pahang.

How to Enter

1. Purchase and Delivery: Buy and take delivery of a new Ford Ranger between 1 June and 31 July 2024.

2. Submit Slogan: Enter the contest by submitting your slogan through the official contest platform by 31 July 2024.

3. Entry Limit: Each participant is entitled to one entry per newly purchased Next-Gen Ford Ranger.

Winner Selection and Announcement

Winners: Nine winners will be selected each month, totaling 18 winners across the promotion period.

Announcement: Winners will be announced in August.

Retreat Date: The Kahaani trip is scheduled for 7-8 September 2024.

Eligibility

Participants: Open to all Malaysian citizens and permanent residents aged 18 and above.

Vehicle Requirement: Winners must participate in The Kahaani trip with their own Next-Gen Ford Ranger. Winners from East Malaysia will be provided with a Ford Ranger for the trip.

About The Kahaani Resort

The Kahaani Resort in Janda Baik offers a luxurious retreat set amidst nature. It provides a perfect blend of adventure and relaxation with beautiful surroundings, fresh air, and a cool climate. Activities at the resort cater to both adventure enthusiasts and those seeking relaxation.

The Ford Ranger is renowned for its rugged capability, advanced technology, and versatility. With powerful engine options, advanced safety features, and a comfortable interior, it serves as an ideal vehicle for work, family, and play.

For more details on the promotion and to submit your slogan, visit the official contest platform.