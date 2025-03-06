$!Geely Unveils Galaxy A7 EM-i Plug-in Hybrid Sedan with Over 2,100km Driving Range

Geely has officially introduced the Galaxy A7 EM-i, a new plug-in hybrid sedan under its Galaxy sub-brand, aiming to combine high efficiency with extended range in a sleek, modern package. The car, which sits below the Galaxy Star 8 EM-i in the model hierarchy, enters the competitive mid-size sedan segment with a focus on affordability, practicality, and cutting-edge hybrid technology. The Galaxy A7 EM-i promises exceptional fuel economy, consuming just over 2 litres per 100km when running on petrol alone. With its hybrid powertrain, the car is capable of achieving a total driving range of more than 2,100km under certain configurations, according to Geely’s internal testing.

Designed to appeal to budget-conscious consumers, the model is expected to be priced around 100,000 yuan (RM58,937), positioning it as a compelling option in the growing plug-in hybrid market. Stylistically, the A7 EM-i reflects a strong contemporary aesthetic. A wide LED light bar stretches across the front fascia, linking angular headlamps that give the car an assertive stance. Aggressive lower air intakes reinforce the sporty feel, while the bodywork incorporates sculpted sides and turbine-inspired alloy wheels. Gloss black trim around the windows and a clean rear profile — highlighted by a full-width taillight and subtle ducktail spoiler — round off the striking exterior. Unlike some modern rivals, Geely retains traditional door handles, prioritising practicality over novelty.

Inside, the A7 EM-i features a redesigned cabin that blends digital sophistication with ergonomic usability. The dashboard includes a dual-spoke multifunction steering wheel, a prominent digital instrument panel, and a floating central touchscreen infotainment system. Practical elements remain, with rotary media controls, physical climate control buttons, and cleverly concealed cupholders all contributing to user convenience.

Under the bonnet, the A7 EM-i utilises a 1.5-litre petrol engine delivering 112hp, working in tandem with an electric motor. While Geely has not released full performance specifications, it is widely expected that the A7 EM-i will share its drivetrain architecture with the larger Star 8 EM-i, which combines a 238hp electric motor with a single-speed DHT transmission and offers a total system output of up to 350hp. Two electric-only variants will be available, with driving ranges of either 60km or 130km on the China Light-Duty Vehicle Test Cycle (CLTC). Depending on the selected battery configuration, the total range reaches up to 1,600 km, with one high-capacity version reportedly capable of surpassing 2,100km — an impressive figure in the hybrid category.