Honda Malaysia appoints Narushi Yazaki as new Managing Director and CEO

Honda Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. has announced the appointment of Mr. Narushi Yazaki as its new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, effective April 1, 2025. He succeeds Mr. Hironobu Yoshimura, who has helmed the company for the past three years.

Mr. Yazaki brings over 25 years of global experience within Honda, having held senior leadership roles in Japan, Thailand, and the United States. Prior to his Malaysian posting, he was with the Corporate Administration Operations division at Honda Motor Co., Ltd. in Tokyo.

“I am honored to take on this responsibility at Honda Malaysia, a market known for its dynamic growth and strong brand presence in the region. I look forward to building upon the achievements of my predecessors and driving continued success,” Mr. Yazaki said.

Mr. Yoshimura, now reassigned to Honda’s Tokyo headquarters, is credited with steering Honda Malaysia through the post-pandemic recovery and maintaining its leadership in the Non-National Passenger Vehicle segment for 11 consecutive years. Honda Malaysia expressed its gratitude for his significant contributions and leadership.