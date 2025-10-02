Honda Malaysia marks 25 years with “Because of You” campaign

Honda Malaysia has launched its 25th Anniversary “Because of You” Campaign, running from 1 October to 31 December 2025. The three-month initiative includes a lucky draw with prizes worth up to RM1 million and a range of exclusive programmes offering customers additional rewards. Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr Narushi Yazaki, said the year marks a significant milestone for the company since its establishment in 2000. He noted that Honda Malaysia’s progress has been defined by both achievements and challenges, with the company guided by its “Challenging Spirit.” He expressed gratitude to customers for their continued trust, to the government for its support, and to dealers and stakeholders for their role in helping Honda maintain its position as the top non-national passenger vehicle brand for 11 consecutive years. The anniversary campaign, he said, is Honda Malaysia’s way of thanking Malaysians.

As part of the campaign, customers stand a chance to win six Honda models in the lucky draw: the WR-V RS, City RS, City Hatchback RS, Civic RS, the new HR-V V variant, and the CR-V e:HEV RS. Honda Insurance Plus (HiP) rebates are also part of the prize pool. Anyone who test drives or registers a Honda at authorised dealerships during the campaign will receive at least one entry, with additional entries increasing their odds. Two winners will be announced each month through Honda Malaysia’s official Facebook page and dealer network. Beyond the draw, several reward programmes are being introduced. The Honda Loyalist & Loyalist Plus Programme provides up to RM2,000 in cash rebates or service vouchers for existing Honda owners, their immediate family members, and Honda motorcycle owners. The Upgrader Programme offers up to RM1,500 in rebates or service vouchers for customers purchasing the City or WR-V.

A Government Servant Programme has also been introduced, offering an additional RM1,500 cash rebate to government employees who purchase the City, Civic, or new HR-V within the campaign period.