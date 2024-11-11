Hyundai acknowledges touchscreen woes, brings back physical controls

HYUNDAI’S recent acknowledgement of the challenges with touchscreens in vehicles highlights a growing trend that some are calling the “Tesla Effect.” Following in Tesla’s footsteps, many automakers have phased out traditional physical controls for digital interfaces on touchscreens, aiming to create sleek, tech-centric cabins. However, Hyundai has found that American buyers aren’t entirely on board with the touchscreen-only setup.

According to HDNA Vice President Ha Hak-soo, Hyundai’s experience with touchscreen-based controls revealed that drivers often feel frustrated when trying to quickly adjust settings on the go, especially when physical dials or buttons could have made adjustments more straightforward. Hyundai’s internal testing with focus groups found that drivers found it stressful to control certain functions on a touchscreen when needing immediate responsiveness.

Touchscreens undoubtedly allow designers more flexibility to achieve minimalist interiors and offer a greater range of functions than physical controls alone. But when it comes to real-world driving, bumping along a rough road can make it challenging to find and tap digital controls accurately. A simple adjustment that could once be handled by feel now demands more focus, taking the driver’s attention off the road.

In response, Hyundai has started reintroducing physical controls on some models, including the facelifted Ioniq 5. While Hyundai’s North American team believes driver attitudes might shift once advanced driver-assistance systems become more common, allowing drivers to focus less on the road, for now, it seems Hyundai is listening to the call for a balance between digital and physical controls.