iCAUR Malaysia unveils iCAUR iCONIC roadshow at Desa ParkCity

ICAUR MALAYSIA is strengthening its presence in the local EV scene with the launch of the iCAUR iCONIC Roadshow, a 10-day experiential showcase running from 17 to 27 July 2025 at The Waterfront, Desa ParkCity. This initiative aims to bring the brand’s trailblazing innovation and bold design philosophy closer to the public, offering a deeper look into the much-anticipated iCAUR 03 electric SUV.

As Malaysia continues to lead iCAUR’s global expansion, the country has become the first international market to debut the all-electric iCAUR 03. The momentum from earlier iXPERIENCE roadshows held at Eco Ardence and 1 Utama has carried over into this latest event, which places the brand’s off-road-ready SUV in a vibrant urban environment for prospective customers to experience firsthand.

The iCAUR 03 is available in two powertrain options, tailored to suit a range of driving preferences. The standard two-wheel-drive (2WD) version is powered by a 184PS motor delivering 220Nm of torque, and is equipped with a 65.7kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery, offering an NEDC-rated range of 426km. For those seeking enhanced performance, the Intelligent Wheel Drive (iWD) variant features dual motors with a combined output of 279PS and 385Nm of torque. It comes with a 69.8kWh battery capable of delivering a 418km range under the NEDC standard.

True to its “Born to Play” ethos, the iCAUR 03 is a fusion of rugged capability and intelligent design. It boasts the brand’s distinctive i-BOX styling, a six-mode iROAD terrain system, a premium 12-speaker INFINITY audio setup, and an advanced 540° Transparent Chassis Camera. These features contribute to a well-rounded package that balances everyday usability with off-road prowess.

Visitors to the event can also view exclusive variants such as the Signature Red iCAUR 03T and the aggressive Black Phantom edition, both displayed in an eye-catching “toy box” concept booth. To enhance the visitor experience, the roadshow includes interactive activities such as the ‘Guess the Price’ contest and opportunities to redeem gifts after completing a test drive and feedback survey.

The iCAUR 03 is slated to launch in the Malaysian market in the coming months, with an estimated price range of RM145,000 to RM155,000. Customers interested in securing an early unit can place a fully refundable booking with a deposit of RM1,000. As a token of appreciation, the first 30 customers to place official bookings during the event will receive a limited-edition 03 model car.

Throughout the roadshow, trained product specialists and sales advisors will be available to guide visitors through the SUV’s performance specifications, intelligent connectivity, and design elements that combine urban sophistication with rugged versatility.

The iCAUR iCONIC Roadshow is held daily from 10AM to 10PM at Waterfront @ ParkCity, Persiaran Residen, Desa ParkCity, with test drives available from 10AM to 7PM. For more details, customers are encouraged to visit the official iCAUR Malaysia website.