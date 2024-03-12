$!Jaguar’s bold new era

Introducing the Type 00 – design vision concept that boldly represents the brand’s new creative philosophy

JAGUAR is embarking on a transformational journey to recapture its founder Sir William Lyons’ original ethos: “Copy Nothing.” At the forefront of this reimagining is the unveiling of the Jaguar Type 00, a design vision concept that boldly represents the brand’s new creative philosophy, “Exuberant Modernism.” Premiered at Miami Art Week 2024, this distinctive concept previews the future of Jaguar—a fearless statement of design, innovation, and electrification.

The Type 00, pronounced “Type Zero Zero,” is a physical manifestation of Jaguar’s vibrant new identity. It combines a rich heritage with cutting-edge technology and visionary design. Its striking silhouette features a long bonnet, a sweeping roofline, a fastback profile, and dramatic 23-inch alloy wheels. This revolutionary form is made possible by Jaguar’s dedicated Jaguar Electric Architecture (JEA), ensuring not only bold aesthetics but also state-of-the-art electric vehicle (EV) performance.

Jaguar’s decision to unveil Type 00 at Miami Art Week underscores its alignment with the art world, showcasing a celebration of British creativity. Two interpretations of the concept were presented: a Satin Rhodon Rose model, dubbed “Miami Pink,” inspired by the Art Deco charm of the city, and an Inception Silver Blue variant, nicknamed “London Blue,” paying homage to Jaguar’s British roots. Both iterations highlight the artistry that has been integral to Jaguar’s identity for decades.

The exterior design is a blend of futuristic and classic elements. The confident new face features upright flush surfaces and a signature Jaguar device mark. At the rear, a glassless tailgate and a panoramic roof harmonise seamlessly, creating a sculptural aesthetic. Horizontal “Strikethrough” graphics conceal full-width taillights, emphasising the vehicle’s scale and power. Unique details include hand-finished brass ingots etched with the Jaguar “leaper,” which theatrically deploy to reveal rear-facing cameras.

Inside, the Type 00’s cabin is a testament to modernist luxury. A 3.2-meter-long central brass spine divides the interior, flanked by floating instrument panels. Travertine stone and tactile wool-blend textiles define the materials, while woven patterns evoke artisanal craftsmanship. Bespoke scents, ambient lighting, and personalized screen graphics create a sensory experience that transcends traditional automotive design.

The design philosophy is underpinned by three core principles: Exuberance: Vibrant and uninhibited, reflecting Jaguar’s fearless approach. Modernism: A forward-looking ethos that honours the past without being constrained by it. Compelling Engagement: A holistic and extraordinary connection with clients through design, performance, and interaction.

Jaguar’s electrification journey is embodied in the Type 00. Powered by the JEA platform, the concept hints at future EV capabilities, including rapid charging that adds 321km of range in 15 minutes. Jaguar’s first reimagined production model, an all-electric four-door GT, is set for a 2025 unveiling, targeting up to 770km WLTP range on a single charge. Symbols of change define this new era. The leaper, a hallmark of Jaguar’s excellence, has been reimagined as a forward-facing emblem of progress. The new monogram replaces the “Growler,” symbolising a departure from combustion engines, while bold “Strikethrough” graphics signify Jaguar’s defiance of convention.

By choosing Miami Art Week for its debut, Jaguar emphasises its commitment to art and its place as a luxury brand that bridges automotive innovation with cultural expression. The reveal featured immersive gallery spaces showcasing British artists and a public installation titled “Copy Nothing,” further cementing Jaguar’s legacy as a creator of automotive art.