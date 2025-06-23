Land Rover unveils 2026 Defender trophy edition

LAND ROVER has introduced a new chapter in its legacy of exploration with the debut of the 2026 Defender Trophy Edition, an expedition-ready variant of the Defender 110 SUV that celebrates the British marque’s historic ties to global off-road challenges. Designed to meet the demands of serious adventurers, the latest Trophy Edition is inspired by the brand’s storied past while looking firmly to the future of purposeful travel and environmental stewardship.

Available in two classic colour finishes–Deep Sandglow Yellow and Keswick Green–the Defender Trophy Edition evokes the aesthetics of vintage Land Rover expeditions. This distinctive model comes equipped with a suite of expedition-specific enhancements, establishing it as a formidable companion for off-road exploration.

Under the bonnet lies the 3.0-litre inline-six turbo-diesel engine, producing 346hp and incorporating mild-hybrid technology. The vehicle rides on gloss black 20-inch alloy wheels wrapped in all-terrain tyres, while exterior additions such as gloss black wheel arch protection, a dark rear scuff plate and a black front undershield contribute both to aesthetics and functionality.

Subtle but telling design flourishes mark the Trophy Edition’s unique identity. Trophy decals adorn the bonnet and C-pillars, with dedicated rear badging completing the exterior branding. The interior features illuminated ‘Trophy’ treadplates and Ebony Windsor leather seats, adding a refined touch. A colour-coordinated cross-car beam, finished with laser-etched Trophy badging on the end caps, reinforces the edition’s bespoke character.

For those seeking even greater expedition capability, the Trophy Kit option pack enhances the vehicle’s utility. This upgrade includes a genuine Expedition Roof Pack, a black deployable roof ladder, gloss black side-mounted gear carrier, Classic Mud Flaps on both axles, and a raised air intake to ensure engine breathability in extreme environments.

Land Rover has stated that this edition pays homage to the classic Trophy and Challenge events of its heritage, but is also poised to forge its own legacy. To that end, the launch of the 2026 Trophy Edition coincides with a newly established Defender Trophy competition, created in collaboration with conservation charity Tusk—a long-time partner of the brand.

Set against the rugged landscapes of Africa, the competition will serve as both a celebration of adventure and a demonstration of environmental responsibility. Participants will compete in pairs but be scored individually through a series of grueling physical, strategic and off-road challenges. Each round is designed not just to test endurance and skill, but also to reflect Defender’s core values of purpose and perseverance.

Finalists will have the opportunity to contribute to a conservation mission facilitated by Tusk, allowing the competition to leave a lasting impact on the regions it touches. Land Rover describes the experience as “a unique test of wit, willpower and teamwork” and promises that the Defender Trophy will offer more than just adrenaline—it will create a tangible legacy where epic adventure meets meaningful action.

The 2026 Defender Trophy Edition thus not only represents a bold technical and stylistic evolution of the Defender nameplate, but also reaffirms Land Rover’s commitment to exploration with a conscience.