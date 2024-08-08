$!Mercedes-Benz Gains Approval to Test Level 4 Autonomous Vehicles in Beijing

Mercedes-Benz has achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first foreign automaker authorised to test Level 4 autonomous vehicles in China. The approval, granted by Chinese authorities, marks a crucial step in the development and deployment of self-driving technology.

Level 4 autonomy indicates that a vehicle can operate independently without human intervention under certain conditions. This capability is exemplified by robotaxi services such as Alphabet’s Waymo One and Baidu’s Apollo Go. Mercedes-Benz’s autonomous vehicles will undergo a series of tests in Beijing, including parking, reversing, and navigating complex traffic scenarios, such as making U-turns and turning left in busy intersections.

Testing Scope and Future Applications

The trials will focus on assessing the vehicle’s performance in real-world conditions, which include high-density traffic and varied driving environments. While the primary aim is to refine the technology for private car use, Mercedes-Benz is also considering potential applications for a robotaxi service or licensing the technology to other companies.