$!Mercedes-Benz Gains Approval to Test Level 4 Autonomous Vehicles in Beijing

Mercedes-Benz has achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first foreign automaker authorised to test Level 4 autonomous vehicles in China. The approval, granted by Chinese authorities, marks a crucial step in the development and deployment of self-driving technology.
Level 4 autonomy indicates that a vehicle can operate independently without human intervention under certain conditions. This capability is exemplified by robotaxi services such as Alphabet’s Waymo One and Baidu’s Apollo Go. Mercedes-Benz’s autonomous vehicles will undergo a series of tests in Beijing, including parking, reversing, and navigating complex traffic scenarios, such as making U-turns and turning left in busy intersections.
Testing Scope and Future Applications
The trials will focus on assessing the vehicle’s performance in real-world conditions, which include high-density traffic and varied driving environments. While the primary aim is to refine the technology for private car use, Mercedes-Benz is also considering potential applications for a robotaxi service or licensing the technology to other companies.
Current Technology and Advancements
Mercedes-Benz’s current self-driving system, Drive Pilot, is ranked at Level 3 on the SAE scale. This system allows for hands-free driving under specific conditions but requires human oversight. Drive Pilot is designed for use on certain highways and in traffic situations with a lead car present, operating at speeds up to 40 mph. Mercedes-Benz plans to enhance this system’s capabilities in the future.
In contrast, competitor systems such as Tesla’s Autopilot with Full Self-Driving and General Motors’ Super Cruise are classified at Level 2, necessitating continuous driver supervision and intervention.
Technical Specifications
Mercedes-Benz’s Level 4 system utilizes a comprehensive array of sensors and hardware. This includes lidar sensors, additional front and rear cameras, microphones for detecting emergency vehicles, and a moisture sensor in the front wheelhouse to monitor road conditions. These advanced components work together to ensure precise and reliable operation of the autonomous vehicle.
As Mercedes-Benz progresses with its Level 4 testing in Beijing, the company aims to set new standards in autonomous driving technology, paving the way for broader adoption and enhanced safety in the automotive industry.