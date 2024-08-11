$!Mercedes-Benz Malaysia Unveils New AMG Lineup: G63, SL63, GLE 63 S and GLC 43

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia has introduced a few new AMG models to their lineup here which are the Mercedes-AMG G63, AMG SL 63 4MATIC+, AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC+ Coupe and the AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe. G63 AMG The all-new Mercedes-AMG G63 made waves when it was introduced to the world earlier this year. It marks the continuation of an icon and is now powered by the tried-and-tested AMG 4.0-litre V8 Bi-Turbo engine. It puts out 585hp and 850Nm of torque.

One of the key new features is the combination of the 48-volt technology and an integrated starter generator (ISG). This lets the new G63 put out an additional 20hp and 200Nm for a short burst. In terms of performance, the AMG G63 accelerates to 100km/h in just 4.4 seconds as the AMG Speedshift TCT 9G transmission providing ultra quick shifts, while top speed is rated at 220km/h. The top speed goes up to 240km/h with the optional AMG Performance Package.

All that bulk is kept in check with the AMG Active Ride Control suspension with active, hydraulic roll stabilisation and adaptive adjustable damping. In terms of design, the new G63 is distinguished by the new AMG-specific radiator shell and large air inlet grille in the front bumper. The AMG Night Package on the other hand adds sporty, expressive design elements in black or dark chrome. Red-painted AMG brake callipers with perforated brake discs are a silent hint at what the car is capable of while 22-inch AMG cross-spoke forged wheels round off the exterior.

For the interior, the Superior Line interior transforms the inside into a luxurious lounge. Highlights include a sliding sunroof, instrument panel in nappa leather, diamond design elements and active multi-contour seats including massage seats and seat climate control which are part of the Energizing Package. The interior is further enhanced with AMG Carbon-Fibre and Nappa leather upholstery. Entertainment is provided by the Burmester 3D surround sound system which provides an immersive experience through the Dolby Atmos feature. Entertainment and other features such as navigation can be accessed through the 12.3-inch infotainment system that offers the MBUX Augmented Reality Navigation which superimposes graphic navigation and traffic information on line imagine on the infotainment screen.