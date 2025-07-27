Berlin police arrest 57 at pro-Palestinian protest during Pride march

FRANKFURT: Berlin police confirmed the arrest of 57 individuals during a pro-Palestinian demonstration held alongside the city’s annual Pride march.

Authorities reported that 17 officers sustained injuries in the clashes.

Approximately 10,000 demonstrators gathered on Saturday in support of Palestinians, but police intervened as organisers failed to maintain order.

Arrests were made for public disturbances, resisting law enforcement, and the alleged use of anti-Semitic slogans.

Police also cited the display of symbols linked to “anti-constitutional and terrorist organisations.”

The rally was organised by the “Internationalist Queer Pride for Liberation” movement, which advocates for anti-imperialist and anti-Zionist causes.

Meanwhile, Berlin’s main Pride parade saw 64 arrests for offences including assault and the alleged use of banned symbols.

A separate far-right counter-protest against the Pride march also resulted in 20 arrests.

Pro-Palestinian demonstrations have surged across Germany and Europe amid ongoing tensions in Gaza.

Germany, historically a staunch ally of Israel, has recently voiced stronger criticism over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

The government has also signalled support for recognising a Palestinian state as part of a two-state solution. – AFP