MG S5 EV officially priced from RM115,900

MG MALAYSIA has formally announced the retail price of its new all-electric MG S5 EV, setting it at RM115,900 for the COM variant, RM125,900 for the COM Long Range and RM135,900 for the LUX Long Range. This comes shortly after its public debut at the Malaysia Autoshow 2025, where the company initially hinted at a starting price of RM115,000 and offered exclusive incentives to early adopters.

During the autoshow, prospective buyers were invited to place a RM500 booking to secure an early bird package, which included benefits worth ten times the booking fee and a complimentary 7kW Wallbox AC charger.

This initiative reflects MG’s broader efforts to make home EV charging solutions more accessible in Malaysia’s evolving electric vehicle landscape.

The MG S5 EV is offered in three trim levels: COM, COM Long Rand and LUX Long Range. The COM variant is available with a choice of either a 49kWh or a 62kWh battery pack, providing a WLTP-rated driving range of up to 340 km and 430 km respectively. The LUX variant, which comes exclusively with the larger 62kWh battery, also delivers a range of up to 430 km.

Both versions are powered by a rear-mounted electric motor, delivering 170PS and 250Nm of torque, making the MG S5 EV the only model in its segment to offer a rear-wheel-drive layout.

Charging capabilities vary slightly between the two variants. All models support 7kW AC charging, suitable for standard home wallbox systems. However, the LUX variant supports 150kW DC fast charging, enabling the battery to recharge from 10% to 80% in approximately 26 minutes.

This quick-charge capability is further supported by MG’s proprietary battery management system, which includes an adaptive pressure control mechanism to reduce battery cell expansion and improve both durability and safety.

The LUX variant stands out for its premium appointments and added technology features. It is equipped with 18-inch alloy wheels, a panoramic sunroof, and leather-fabric upholstery with MG-branded perforations. A heated leather steering wheel, wireless phone charging, powered tailgate, and a six-speaker audio system contribute to the overall sense of refinement.

Driver assistance and convenience features include a 360-degree camera system and a digital cockpit comprising a 12.8-inch infotainment screen with voice command support and a 10.25-inch digital instrument display. The iSMART connectivity system, which is included as standard, offers full wireless integration with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Styling elements are consistent across both variants, with LED headlamps featuring Racing Flag-inspired daytime running lights and MG’s signature Arch taillight motif at the rear. Practicality is also a strong suit, with the MG S5 EV offering up to 1,441 litres of boot space including an underfloor compartment.

The model is equipped with Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) capability, enabling it to power external devices when needed — a useful feature for camping or emergency scenarios.

MG has engineered the S5 EV around an ultra-thin horizontal battery design, resulting in a lower centre of gravity and increased cabin room. According to MG Motor Malaysia, this configuration raises the bar in the B-segment electric vehicle category, combining interior space efficiency with improved driving dynamics.

The dual battery offering across both trims is aimed at providing flexibility for drivers, whether prioritising daily urban commutes or longer-distance travel.

The MG S5 EV is offered in a palette of five exterior colours: White, Monument Silver, Camden Grey, Dynamic Red, and Elegant Latte.

The first 500 customers get a complimentary 7KW wallbox charger and an RM6,000 discount.