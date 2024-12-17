Michelin and Brembo unite

MICHELIN and Brembo, two of the most renowned names in the automotive industry, have joined forces to revolutionise performance and safety in vehicles. This partnership integrates Michelin’s sophisticated tire-monitoring software with Brembo’s advanced AI-driven SENSIFY braking system, setting a new benchmark in braking technology. The collaboration aims to combine real-time tyre data with intelligent braking to redefine the safety and performance standards for modern automobiles.

At the heart of this groundbreaking partnership is Michelin’s cutting-edge software suite, which includes technologies like SmartWear, SmartLoad, and SmartGrip. These systems gather crucial real-time data on tyre wear, load distribution, and grip levels through sensors embedded within the vehicle. This data is then seamlessly transmitted to Brembo’s SENSIFY braking system, which uses artificial intelligence, algorithms, and sensors to independently manage the brakes on each wheel. This level of control ensures precise braking performance, enhancing safety, stability, and overall driving dynamics.

Serge Lafon, President of Michelin’s Business Line Automotive Original Equipment, highlighted the synergy of this collaboration, expressing his excitement about partnering with Brembo. According to him, this partnership brings together two industry leaders with a shared passion for innovation, paving the way for transformative advancements in safety. Similarly, Brembo CEO Daniele Schillaci described the partnership as a bold step toward achieving a zero-accident future. He emphasised how SENSIFY, combined with Michelin’s tyre intelligence, marks a new era in braking technology, showcasing the power of artificial intelligence in enhancing automotive performance.

The effectiveness of this combined system has already been proven through extensive testing. Initial virtual simulations were followed by rigorous real-world trials at Michelin’s Research Center, yielding remarkable results. The tests demonstrated braking distance reductions of up to 13 feet during ABS events, even when using the same tyres under different conditions. Additionally, the system improved lateral stability, provided quicker braking responses, minimized traction loss, and completely eliminated wheel locking. These results underscore the system’s potential to drastically enhance safety and performance in various driving scenarios.

This collaboration between Michelin and Brembo represents a significant leap toward the automotive industry’s vision of zero-accident mobility. By seamlessly merging real-time tyre insights with cutting-edge braking intelligence, the partnership is poised to deliver a safer, more responsive, and technologically advanced driving experience. As this next-generation braking system moves toward integration into production vehicles, it signals a future where innovative technology and safety go hand in hand, reshaping the way we drive.