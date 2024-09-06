$!Mini Expands All-Electric Lineup with New Countryman E

Mini is broadening its all-electric vehicle portfolio with the introduction of the new Mini Countryman E. With increased dimensions, the latest Countryman model offers a spacious and family-friendly design. It measures 13cm longer and eight centimetres taller than its predecessor, providing more interior room and enhanced storage capacity. The luggage compartment, with a maximum volume of 1,450 litres, easily accommodates bulky items when the rear seats are folded down. The model’s 202 mm ground clearance ensures a comfortable ride on uneven roads.

Customisable and Stylish Trims The Mini Countryman E comes in four new vehicle trims, allowing for extensive personalization of both exterior and interior elements. The Favoured Trim highlights brand-typical design features in Vibrant Silver, and buyers can opt for a contrasting roof and mirror caps in the same colour. The model’s clear and streamlined surfaces are accentuated in the striking Blazing Blue shade. Inside, the Favoured Trim includes comfortable sports seats and a newly designed sports steering wheel featuring a textile strap instead of the traditional six o’clock spoke.

Enhanced Performance and Agility The Countryman E is powered by a 204hp electric motor, delivering 250Nm of torque. This enables the vehicle to accelerate from 0 to 100km/h in 8.6 seconds and reach a top speed of 170km/h. The continuous acceleration of the electric motor enhances agility, emphasizing Mini’s signature go-kart feel. The vehicle’s battery, with an energy content of 66.45 kWh, supports DC fast charging up to 130 kW, allowing the battery to charge from 10% to 80% in just 29 minutes. The model boasts a range of up to 462km in the WLTP test cycle. Modern and Aerodynamic Design The new exterior design of the Mini Countryman E accentuates its off-road character. Short overhangs, a short bonnet, and a long wheelbase create a dynamic and agile appearance. The redesigned octagonal front grille and distinctive LED headlamps enhance the vehicle’s modern look. Optional light signatures for the front and rear lights allow for further customization. The slightly curved roof seamlessly connects to the redesigned C-pillar, adding sporty accents, while the distinctive Mini rim designs are available in sizes ranging from 17 to 21 inches.

Spacious and High-Tech Interior The new Mini Countryman E offers nearly three centimeters of additional width in the shoulder and elbow areas, providing more space and comfort for the driver and passengers. The dashboard features a two-tone textile cover extending into the door panels, while the central round OLED display with a 240 mm diameter and high-quality glass surface controls all infotainment and assistance systems. The new Mini Operating System 9, accessible via touch or voice control, enhances user interaction. The Mini Experience Modes offer an immersive driving experience, and the panoramic glass roof brings natural light into the spacious interior.