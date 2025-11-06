MITSUBISHI Motors Malaysia (MMM), the official distributor of Mitsubishi vehicles in the country, is celebrating two decades of operations with the launch of an upgraded Triton Athlete. This latest iteration of the brand’s flagship pick-up truck combines refreshed styling with improved practicality, reinforcing its reputation for rugged reliability and dynamic performance.

The enhanced Triton Athlete arrives at a time when Mitsubishi Motors is marking 20 years of presence in the Malaysian market. As part of the celebrations, the company has rolled out a series of exclusive promotions and incentives for customers.

The Triton Athlete, now offered at a revised price of RM159,980 (on-the-road, without insurance, for Peninsular Malaysia), features several design and functional enhancements. These include a more aggressive front bumper garnish that accentuates its commanding presence, a new styling bar that adds to its muscular profile, and a tailgate assist function designed to make loading and unloading more effortless. A decorative body decal also gives the vehicle a distinctive and personalised appearance.

MMM has described the new Triton Athlete as a model that reflects its continued commitment to delivering high-quality, high-performance vehicles tailored to Malaysian drivers. The flagship pick-up has enjoyed sustained popularity in the market, with close to 120,000 units sold since its introduction. The model’s enduring appeal stems from its ability to combine SUV-like refinement with off-road capability and day-to-day usability.

Shinya Ikeda, CEO of Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia, stated that the Triton has become a trusted symbol of strength and dependability among local motorists. He added that the latest enhancements reaffirm the brand’s dedication to evolving with customer needs while maintaining the vehicle’s core appeal. According to him, the 20th anniversary is a moment to reflect on Mitsubishi’s journey in Malaysia and to thank customers for their unwavering support.

In conjunction with the anniversary, Mitsubishi Motors is offering an exclusive promotion for Triton Athlete buyers. For a limited period, customers may choose between a five-year free maintenance package or up to RM8,000 in rewards. The Triton Athlete is also backed by a five-year warranty with unlimited mileage, adding to its long-term value proposition.

Financing packages through Maybank or Public Bank are also available, with interest rates starting as low as 0.6 per cent. These tailored offers aim to make the range-topping Triton Athlete more accessible to customers across the country.

To further engage with the public, MMM is launching a nationwide “Scratch & Win” contest beginning June 16. Customers who book a new Triton or XPANDER at any authorised Mitsubishi dealership will be eligible to participate. Upon vehicle registration and collection, they will receive a scratch card with prizes including the iPhone 16, iPad, iPods, Seiko watches, and THULE merchandise.

As the company celebrates its 20th year in Malaysia, Mitsubishi Motors is using this milestone not only to highlight its achievements but also to reaffirm its focus on innovation, customer satisfaction, and value. The enhanced Triton Athlete stands as a testament to that commitment, offering drivers a compelling blend of style, functionality, and performance.