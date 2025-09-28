PORSCHE MALAYSIA, under Sime Darby Auto Performance, has introduced the new 911 GT3 at the PETRONAS Sepang International Circuit.

At the centre of the car is a naturally aspirated 4.0-litre flat-six engine producing 510PS and 450Nm. The engine has been revised with sharper camshafts, new cylinder heads, optimised throttle valves, and updated cooling. It meets stricter emissions standards with the addition of dual particulate filters and four catalytic converters, but still retains the high-revving character and distinctive sound expected from the GT3.

Acceleration to 100km/h takes 3.4 seconds with the 7-speed PDK gearbox, or 3.9 seconds with the 6-speed manual. Top speed is 311km/h with PDK, 313km/h with the manual.

The 911 GT3 has undergone significant aerodynamic refinements. At the front, a new diffuser, spoiler lip, and underbody fins improve downforce. Matrix LED headlights with integrated light functions allow for larger air intakes. The rear wing has angled sideplates, and the rear diffuser and lid have been reshaped.

Porsche has carried over suspension technology from the GT3 RS, including double-wishbone front axles with teardrop trailing arms that generate downforce while cooling the brakes. An anti-dive system has been introduced to improve stability under hard braking.