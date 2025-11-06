NISSAN Motor Co., Ltd. has unveiled a behind-the-scenes look at the development of its all-new LEAF electric vehicle through a newly released three-part video series. The short films highlight the vision and work of the teams behind the planning, design, and engineering of what is described as a truly third-generation electric vehicle.

Having sold nearly 700,000 units globally since the LEAF’s debut in 2010, Nissan has drawn heavily on over a decade of experience and customer feedback in shaping the latest model. Across those years, owners of the pioneering electric vehicle are estimated to have collectively driven close to 28 billion kilometres, providing a rich foundation of data and real-world usage that informed the creation of the next-generation LEAF.

Described by Nissan as one of its core “heartbeat models,” the LEAF remains a symbol of the company’s bold innovation strategy. Since its launch as the first mass-market electric vehicle, it has been a global ambassador of Nissan’s commitment to doing what others shy away from, combining technological innovation with practical design to redefine what an EV can be.

The new LEAF has been developed with a clear goal: to provide a genuine and compelling alternative to internal combustion vehicles. According to Richard Candler, Vice President of Global Product Strategy, the intention was not only to appeal to early adopters but to offer a product with broad, everyday appeal. The design had to strike a careful balance—sleek and emotionally resonant, yet grounded in functionality to suit modern families.

Aerodynamic efficiency has been a key focus for the design and engineering teams, who collaborated closely to refine both form and function. The result is a striking, fastback silhouette that achieves a drag coefficient of just 0.26 in markets such as the United States and Japan. European variants, thanks to bespoke wheel and mirror designs, push this figure even lower to 0.25 Cd. This performance is further enhanced by a number of aerodynamic features, including flush-fitting door handles, an active grille shutter, a flat underfloor, and an integrated rear liftback designed to function like an airfoil.

Program Design Director Nobutaka Tase explained that every design decision was made with aerodynamics and energy efficiency in mind. He noted that the panoramic glass roof, which features dimming technology, played a crucial role in reducing the vehicle’s height by 12 mm at critical points where airflow detaches from the car’s body. This subtle adjustment improves aerodynamic performance while maintaining generous interior headroom.

The glass roof utilises electrochromic technology, enabling drivers to control the transparency of the panel and manage sunlight without the need for traditional sunshades, which can often compromise interior space. A heat-reflective coating provides further protection, helping to maintain cabin comfort in all seasons.

Inside, the adoption of Nissan’s CMF-EV platform ensures a spacious, open cabin feel, aided by a flat floor that enhances both comfort and utility for passengers. The result is a bold, forward-looking electric car that does not sacrifice practicality for style.

The all-new LEAF is set for a global reveal later this month. Nissan’s video series will continue to provide insights into the development of this important model as anticipation builds ahead of its official debut.