$!Perodua unveils the eMO-II prototype: Most affordable EV to be introduced by 2025

Perodua has revealed its bold plans to introduce Malaysia’s most affordable electric vehicle (EV) by 2025. With an estimated price range of RM50,000 to RM90,000, this initiative aims to make sustainable mobility accessible to a broader audience. The centrepiece of this vision is the eMO-II prototype, showcased at the Kuala Lumpur International Motor Show (KLIMS) 2024, highlighting Perodua’s forward-thinking approach.

The eMO-II, pronounced as “M-O-2,” combines contemporary design elements with a distinctly Malaysian identity. Its aesthetics are inspired by traditional songket fabric, skillfully integrated into the car’s design through LED lighting to create a unique and recognisable look. According to Datuk Seri Zainal Abidin Ahmad, Perodua’s President and CEO, the prototype is a work in progress, with plans to refine and enhance features for the production model.

Technical Details and Manufacturing Goals The eMO-II will employ lithium-ion batteries with LFP chemistry, chosen for their superior safety, durability, and cost-effectiveness. Perodua plans to source its battery, electric motor, and inverter components from reputable international suppliers to ensure quality and reliability. Production targets are modest yet strategic, aiming for 500 units per month to carefully integrate EV production alongside its established combustion-engine lineup.

This prototype is a milestone for Perodua, being the result of dedicated efforts by its Research and Development (R&D) team in 2023. Zainal acknowledged the challenges faced during its development, describing the process as a “steep learning curve.” Collaboration with consultants and local partners has been crucial in making the eMO-II a practical and accessible option for Malaysian consumers.

Commitment to EV Ownership Experience Perodua’s EV journey extends beyond the car itself, with a focus on delivering a holistic and convenient ownership experience. The company is committed to expanding charging infrastructure nationwide to ease range anxiety and improve accessibility. Additionally, efforts are underway to ensure competitive resale values for its EVs, a crucial factor in building consumer confidence. The eMO-II will also feature user-friendly designs that prioritise efficiency and customer satisfaction, reinforcing Perodua’s mission of promoting “greater mobility” for all.