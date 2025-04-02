Petronas AutoExpert and Carsome forge strategic partnership

PETRONAS AutoExpert and Carsome Group Inc., Southeast Asia’s largest integrated car e-commerce platform, have joined forces to transform the automotive service landscape in Malaysia. This landmark partnership aims to enhance aftersales offerings while building a comprehensive ecosystem that supports vehicle owners beyond the point of sale.

Under the agreement, Petronas AutoExpert has been appointed as Carsome’s Official Panel Workshop, strengthening collaboration between the two entities. Carsome will contribute by providing training, internships, and workforce resources to support the expansion of Petronas AutoExpert’s current and future service centres. Additionally, Carsome Academy, the group’s accredited automotive training institution, will work with Petronas AutoExpert outlets through the Sijil Kemahiran Malaysia (SKM) TVET Apprenticeship Program. This initiative will certify technicians to meet Malaysian standards while emphasising workforce upskilling and reskilling to address industry demands.

The first phase of this collaboration will commence on January 13, 2025, with services introduced at 15 Petronas AutoExpert locations nationwide. These centres will complement Carsome’s existing facilities in Ampang and Petaling Jaya, offering customers the convenience of booking appointments through the Carsome app or website. In addition, selected Petronas AutoExpert outlets will house Carsome inspection points, addressing gaps in areas without Carsome centres. This move not only expands service accessibility for customers but also provides Petronas AutoExpert operators with new revenue opportunities.

The partnership was formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding signed by Encik Mohd Zameer B Zahur Hussain, Chief Executive Officer of Petronas Lubricants Marketing Malaysia Sdn Bhd, and Chris Ang, Managing Director of Carsome Malaysia, at a ceremony held at Carsome’s PJ Automall. Key witnesses included Chong Wen Hong, General Manager of Sales Highstreet at PLMM, and Eric Chan, President and COO of Carsome Group.

The collaboration between Petronas AutoExpert and Carsome signifies a bold step toward reshaping the automotive industry in Malaysia. By leveraging their combined strengths, the two companies aim to set a new benchmark in aftersales service, creating an integrated, customer-centric ecosystem for vehicle owners.