$!Porsche explores new combustion SUV as EV strategy evolves

PORSCHE is considering the introduction of a new combustion-engine SUV before the end of the decade, potentially serving as a replacement for the internal combustion engine (ICE) Macan. The move comes as the company reassesses its strategy in response to slower-than-expected adoption of electric vehicle (EV), prompting a more flexible product approach that extends the life of combustion and hybrid models well into the 2030s.

Originally, the Macan Electric, launched last year, was set to fully replace the ICE Macan in 2024. The petrol-powered Macan was withdrawn from sale in the European Union in April 2024 due to cybersecurity compliance issues and is expected to cease production entirely by 2026. However, with EV sales not meeting initial projections, Porsche is now evaluating the feasibility of a new ICE and hybrid SUV model to be sold alongside its electric counterpart.

During Porsche’s annual media conference, company CEO Oliver Blume stated that the upcoming SUV would be distinct from the Macan Electric, featuring a unique design and benefitting from synergies with other models. Although still in the early design phase, initial concepts have reportedly been well received. While Blume did not specify the vehicle’s size or its positioning relative to the Macan Electric and Cayenne, he confirmed that the development would require significant investment but would ultimately provide Porsche with greater flexibility in the market.