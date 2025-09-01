Porsche introduces the 2025 911 Carrera S

PORSCHE has unveiled the 2025 911 Carrera S, an exciting addition to the iconic 911 lineup. Positioned between the 911 Carrera and the Carrera GTS T-Hybrid, the new Carrera S boasts significant performance upgrades and enhanced standard features, delivering an exhilarating driving experience and exceptional value. Available in both Coupé and Cabriolet variants, the 911 Carrera S redefines sportiness and sophistication.

Performance Boost with the Upgraded 3.0-Litre Boxer Engine

At the heart of the 911 Carrera S lies a re-engineered 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged six-cylinder boxer engine. Producing 480PS and 530Nm of torque, the engine delivers 30 PS more than its predecessor, achieving performance levels previously reserved for the Carrera GTS of earlier generations.

To achieve this leap in power, Porsche introduced new turbochargers and optimized the charge-air cooling system. These innovations ensure a balance between increased output and reduced emissions. The Carrera S accelerates from 0 to 100km/h in a blistering 3.3 seconds and reaches a top speed of 308km/h. Power is seamlessly delivered to the wheels via an eight-speed Porsche dual-clutch transmission (PDK).

Advanced Dynamics and Equipment

The 911 Carrera S stands out with a host of standard performance-enhancing features. These include staggered 20/21-inch Carrera S wheels, a sports exhaust system with silver tailpipes, and Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV+), which improves handling and stability. A high-performance brake system, borrowed from the 911 Carrera GTS, features red brake calipers and discs measuring 408 mm at the front and 380 mm at the rear for exceptional stopping power.

Optional upgrades include the Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake (PCCB) system, PASM sports suspension with a 10-mm-lowered ride height, and rear-wheel steering. The Carrera S benefits from refined suspension kinematics and improved damper hydraulics, enhancing both agility and high-speed stability.

Interior Luxury and Modern Features

The cabin of the 911 Carrera S exudes luxury and precision. Black leather trim comes standard, covering the seats, dashboard, door panels, and optional rear seats. An available extended leather package adds premium touches such as contrast stitching in Crayon for an added sense of elegance.

The 911 Carrera S also incorporates advanced technology, including Matrix LED headlights, a wireless smartphone charger, and an optional Sport Chrono package with the Porsche Track Precision app, perfect for enthusiasts who frequent the racetrack. Additional options include HD-Matrix LED headlights and a lift system for the front axle.

Dynamic Style and Design

The Carrera S retains the timeless design of the 911 family while introducing subtle refinements. The exterior features the classic 911 silhouette with sporty accents, while the interior seamlessly blends driver-focused ergonomics with premium materials. Customers can choose from a variety of customization options to make their Carrera S uniquely theirs.

A New Benchmark for the 911 Lineup

With its enhanced power, advanced driving dynamics, and luxurious features, the 2025 Porsche 911 Carrera S represents a significant evolution in the 911 lineup. Combining performance and elegance, it delivers a driving experience that is both exhilarating and refined, solidifying its place as one of the most dynamic models in Porsche’s storied history.