Real Madrid confirm Lucas Vazquez departure after 23 trophies

REAL Madrid confirmed the departure of long-serving defender Lucas Vazquez after his contract expired. The club extended his deal briefly to include the Club World Cup in the United States, where he made his final appearances.

Vazquez, 34, spent nearly his entire career at Real Madrid, except for a loan spell at Espanyol in the 2014-15 season. Over his tenure, he played 402 matches and won 23 trophies, including five Champions League titles and four La Liga triumphs.

“Vazquez exemplarily represents the values of Real Madrid, which has made him one of the most beloved players by our fans,“ said club president Florentino Perez. “(He) symbolises the hard work, perseverance, humility, and winning spirit essential to succeed in this shirt.”

Originally a winger, Vazquez adapted to a defensive role in later years, becoming a reliable squad player. In an emotional farewell video, he said, “I leave Real Madrid but Real Madrid will never leave me.” - AFP