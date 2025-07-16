Summit on Palestinian statehood set for September in New York

PARIS: A high-level diplomatic summit to advance Palestinian statehood recognition and regional peace efforts will take place in September, a French diplomatic source confirmed.

The talks, co-chaired by France and Saudi Arabia, aim to revive long-stalled negotiations for a two-state solution between Israel and Palestine.

Originally scheduled for mid-June, the conference was postponed due to Israel’s military actions against Iran.

It has now been rescheduled for July 28 and 29 at the United Nations headquarters in New York, where foreign ministers will lay the groundwork.

The September meeting, expected to include heads of state, will likely be held in Paris or New York ahead of the UN General Assembly on September 22.

The French diplomatic source stated that the July discussions will focus on “advancing the recognition of a Palestinian state by countries that have not yet done so, including France.”

Additionally, the talks will address “normalisation and Israel’s regional integration with Arab and Muslim nations.”

France’s Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot will attend the July meeting.

Last week, French President Emmanuel Macron urged joint recognition of Palestine by France and Britain.

Earlier, Barrot indicated that France would not act unilaterally, suggesting coordination with Gulf Arab allies, particularly Saudi Arabia, which has yet to formally recognise Israel.

The initiative follows the 2020 Abraham Accords, brokered by former US President Donald Trump, which saw the UAE, Bahrain, and Morocco normalise relations with Israel.

The upcoming summits aim to build on these efforts while addressing Palestinian statehood. – AFP