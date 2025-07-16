Florian Wellbrock claims world 10km swim gold after water delay in Singapore

GERMANY’s Florian Wellbrock secured victory in the men’s 10km open water swim at the World Aquatics Championships, overcoming a delayed start due to poor water quality. The Tokyo 2021 Olympic gold medallist clocked 1 hour 59 minutes 55.50 seconds on Sentosa Island, marking his third world title in the discipline.

Italy’s Gregorio Paltrinieri finished 3.70 seconds behind for silver, while Australia’s Kyle Lee took bronze. Wellbrock described the conditions as challenging, with water temperatures reaching 30 degrees Celsius. “It was the warmest waters we’ve raced in. Heat training was key today,“ he said.

The event was postponed after initial water tests exceeded safety thresholds, prompting governing body World Aquatics to reschedule both the men’s and women’s races. The women’s 10km, initially set for Tuesday, was also moved to Wednesday afternoon.

Australia’s Moesha Johnson triumphed in the women’s race, adding world championship gold to her Paris 2023 Olympic silver. She finished in 2 hours 7 minutes 51.30 seconds, ahead of Italy’s Ginevra Taddeucci and Monaco’s Lisa Pou, who claimed a surprise bronze.

World Aquatics confirmed the races proceeded after water quality improved, with E. coli levels falling within acceptable ranges. “Regular monitoring ensures athlete safety,“ the organisation stated. The event faced similar challenges to last year’s Paris Olympics, where Seine water quality disrupted swimming schedules.