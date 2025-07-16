Israeli airstrikes hit Syrian military HQ in Damascus amid tensions

DAMASCUS: Israeli forces conducted fresh airstrikes near the Syrian army and defence ministry headquarters on Wednesday, according to state-run television.

The escalation follows Israel’s warning to Damascus over targeting the Druze community in southern Syria.

Syrian state television reported the strikes occurred near Umayyad Square, close to the military headquarters in central Damascus.

Al Jazeera’s live broadcast captured multiple explosions, with smoke rising from the damaged building.

Earlier, Syrian government forces had clashed with Druze fighters in Sweida city, an area previously under Druze control.

The Israeli military confirmed targeting the headquarters, while Syria’s health ministry reported nine injuries.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz issued a stern warning, stating, “The signals to Damascus are over -- now come the painful blows.”

He emphasised that Israel would act forcefully in Sweida to push back forces involved in attacks on the Druze.

The latest strikes mark a significant escalation in tensions between Israel and Syria, with regional stability at risk. – AFP