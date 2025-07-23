$!Proton e.MAS 7 Continues Reign as Malaysia’s Top-Selling EV

PROTON New Energy Technology Sdn Bhd (PRO-NET), a subsidiary of Proton, has reaffirmed its dominance in Malaysia’s electric vehicle sector with the continued success of the Proton e.MAS 7. The all-electric SUV maintained its position as the best-selling EV in the country for the sixth month running, having recorded 4,003 cumulative deliveries in the first half of 2025. This performance accounts for a commanding 23.4% share of the national EV market. The consistent domestic uptake of the e.MAS 7 has been complemented by a growing international footprint. PRO-NET confirmed that 250 units of the model have been exported to emerging markets, including its latest entry into Trinidad and Tobago. These developments point to the e.MAS 7’s broader appeal beyond Malaysia’s borders, reinforcing its role as a viable global contender in the EV space. The model’s sustained popularity has been attributed to Proton’s steadfast pricing strategy across both e.MAS 7 variants, underlining its long-term value for consumers. Instead of engaging in aggressive discounting tactics, the company has prioritised customer trust and satisfaction.

In preparing the e.MAS 7 for Malaysian roads, Proton undertook extensive development efforts. The car’s engineering programme spanned more than 700,000 man-hours and over 100,000 kilometres of real-world testing. These efforts were critical in fine-tuning the EV for local conditions, from road surfaces to climate patterns. Proton’s broader commitment to environmental goals was also evident, with the e.MAS 7 playing a central role in aligning with Malaysia’s target of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. PRO-NET’s groundwork extended far beyond product development. The company launched a nationwide EV dealership network nearly a year before the e.MAS 7’s commercial debut. Each of the 35 dedicated outlets received an investment exceeding RM2 million, resulting in state-of-the-art facilities equipped with EV-specific tools, service bays, and DC charging stations. This expansive network has also generated over 700 jobs, contributing to both the local economy and technical workforce development.

To support its retail partners, PRO-NET continues to offer a structured support system that includes dealership launch assistance, investment incentives, and performance-based recognition programmes. These measures are designed to ensure consistent service quality and a superior customer experience across the board. Efforts to bolster the EV ecosystem have also advanced significantly. PRO-NET’s collaboration with various charging point operators has expanded the Live Integrated Charging Map to encompass more than 3,300 charging stations nationwide. This includes over 1,100 charging points installed at 390 high-rise residential developments, a move facilitated by an earlier Memorandum of Understanding signed with Gentari in 2022. Today, the network includes 10 major charging operators such as JomCharge, Shell Recharge, DC Handal, and Charge N Go, among others. Internally, PRO-NET has grown from a small startup team in 2022 to a fully-formed organisation with divisions dedicated to sales, marketing, product development, and EV infrastructure. This structural expansion has played a pivotal role in sustaining the momentum behind the e.MAS 7, positioning PRO-NET at the forefront of Malaysia’s transition to cleaner mobility.