TEAM Proton R3 (R3), the motorsport division of Proton, achieved a commendable fifth-place finish in the Malaysian Touring Car (MTC) category during the 2024 Sepang 1000KM (S1K) race. The event marked the competitive debut of the Proton S70 R3, a milestone that showcased the team’s determination despite significant setbacks, including the early retirement of one car and a lengthy pit stop for another due to technical issues. Car 82, piloted by Ariff Azmi and Alister Yoong, delivered a notable performance despite these challenges, demonstrating remarkable resilience and earning admiration from competitors and fans alike. Meanwhile, car 81, driven by Syafiq Ali and Fahrizal Hasan, was forced to withdraw after an incident early in the race.

The S1K marked the first race outing for the Proton S70 R3, a car introduced on November 28, 2023. As Proton’s first C-segment sedan in 12 years, the S70 has quickly established dominance in its segment, outperforming long-standing rivals. The decision to debut the S70 in motorsport was made over a year ago, with R3 dedicating its efforts to fielding two race-ready units. Ahead of the event, the team and drivers undertook rigorous testing at the Petronas Sepang International Circuit, progressively enhancing the car’s performance. Despite the lack of racing mileage and the steep learning curve against more seasoned competitors, the Proton S70 R3 demonstrated competitiveness from the initial practice sessions.