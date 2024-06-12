$!Proton X50 Sport Edition debuts at KLIMS 2024

PROTON has introduced the X50 Sport Edition at the Kuala Lumpur International Mobility Show (KLIMS) 2024, a special version of its popular compact SUV that boasts aesthetics and exclusive enhancements. Based on the X50 Premium variant, this new edition retains the impressive performance and safety features of its predecessor while adding a sportier appeal to attract style-conscious buyers.

The exterior of the X50 Sport Edition showcases a commanding presence with its Quartz Black body colour, accented by Red skirting on the front, rear, side panels, lower grille, and rear bumper. Red decals complement these accents, enhancing the vehicle’s dynamic appeal. The addition of 18-inch black alloy wheels completes the aggressive and sporty exterior design, ensuring the SUV stands out on the road.

Inside, the X50 Sport Edition continues to impress with its premium upgrades. A wireless charging pad offers added convenience for tech-savvy drivers, while limited edition carpets, scuff plates, and a boot tray improve both functionality and style. These interior enhancements provide a luxurious touch to an already well-appointed cabin.

Under the hood, the X50 Sport Edition is powered by the same reliable 1.5L TGDi engine paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT), delivering 177PS and 255Nm of torque. The advanced ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) suite is also unchanged, offering safety features such as Adaptive Cruise Control, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), and Lane Keep Assist.

No pricing details were given but the X50 Premium variant is priced at RM101,800, and the Sport Edition is expected to carry a modest premium due to its exclusive design and feature enhancements when it goes on sale later.