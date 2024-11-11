SAIC Motor Malaysia celebrates first wave of MG5 sedan deliveries

SAIC MOTOR MALAYSIA recently celebrated a major milestone for the MG5 sedan at the MG5 Car Delivery Event at MG Motor Glenmarie (Mega Galeri Sdn Bhd), where over 20 new owners gathered to receive their cars. The event, attended by SAIC Motor Malaysia’s management, fostered a strong community atmosphere, uniting MG fans and showcasing the brand’s commitment to its customers.

The success of the MG5 is largely due to efficient coordination among 18 strategically placed MG Motor Authorized Dealerships, allowing prompt vehicle deliveries across Malaysia. This dealer network is key to SAIC Motor Malaysia’s mission to meet the demands of Malaysia’s style-conscious market.

Lee Wen Hsiang, Chief Operating Officer of SAIC Motor Malaysia, noted, “The MG5 has truly resonated with a segment of buyers who prioritise style and individuality. We’re thrilled to celebrate this milestone alongside our customers.” He highlighted that these events strengthen connections with customers, offering valuable feedback that helps improve service and build a vibrant MG community.

The MG5 stands out as the largest sedan in its class, with a sporty design, spacious interior, and impressive warranties. Owners enjoy a 5-year Unlimited Mileage Warranty and a best-in-segment 7-year Unlimited Mileage Powertrain Warranty. Celebrating MG’s 100th anniversary, SAIC is also offering an RM7,000 introductory rebate, bringing the price to RM83,900, making it an attractive option for new buyers.