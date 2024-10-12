SAIC Motor Malaysia pledges commitment to road safety in ASEAN

SAIC MOTOR MALAYSIA has reinforced its commitment to improving road safety across the ASEAN region, with a special focus on Malaysia. This pledge was made during a ceremony held in collaboration with the Ministry of Transport, reflecting SAIC’s dedication to advancing regional safety standards, aligning with Malaysia’s sustainable development goals (SDGs), and contributing to the well-being of communities.

“Safety is not just a priority—it is a shared responsibility. By working together, SAIC Motor Malaysia drives progress, enhances vehicle safety standards, and strengthens Malaysia’s position as a leader in road safety and sustainable mobility,” said Emory QiFeng, Managing Director of SAIC Motor Malaysia. This collaboration underscores the company’s role in improving vehicle safety standards to meet ASEAN NCAP and global benchmarks, fostering confidence in Malaysia’s automotive industry by attracting investments and promoting innovation in sustainable, eco-friendly mobility solutions.

The partnership with the Ministry of Transport is expected to elevate safety standards across ASEAN by ensuring vehicles meet stringent criteria. This initiative will also strengthen Malaysia’s position as a regional leader in road safety and sustainable mobility while supporting the creation of a safer, more sustainable future in line with environmental and societal goals.

SAIC Motor Malaysia’s commitment to road safety demonstrates the company’s belief in shared responsibility. By investing in advanced safety innovations and supporting national initiatives, SAIC not only enhances its brand reputation but also contributes significantly to the betterment of communities and the environment across the region. This pledge signals a forward-looking approach, combining technological advancements with a focus on the well-being of society at large.