SMART MALAYSIA has given a first look at its new flagship electric SUV, the smart #5, ahead of its expected market launch. Positioned above the #1 and #3 models, the new SUV promises more space, stronger performance, and long-range capability, placing it directly in competition with established premium EVs.

The smart #5 will be offered in three versions: Pro, Premium and BRABUS.

The entry-level Pro comes with a 76 kWh battery and a single rear motor producing 335hp and 373Nm. It does the 0–100 km/h sprint in 6.9 seconds with a top speed of 200 km/h, while range is claimed at 465 km (WLTP). Features include PU leather seats, a powered tailgate, 9-speaker audio system and 256-colour ambient lighting. Boot space is 630L, expandable to 1,530L with the rear seats folded.

Premium

The Premium raises the bar with a 100 kWh battery for up to 590 km of range. Output is 358hp, 373Nm of torque, and it accelerates to 100 km/h in 6.5 seconds. Inside, there’s Nappa leather upholstery, a 20-speaker Sennheiser system with Dolby Atmos, and an augmented reality head-up display. The variant also gains illuminated concealed door handles, dual wireless chargers and faster 22 kW AC charging.

At the top of the range, the BRABUS edition delivers true performance credentials. Dual motors provide 636hp and 710Nm, cutting the 0–100 km/h time down to 3.8 seconds and pushing top speed to 210 km/h. It also comes with sport suspension, larger 21-inch alloys, red brake callipers and simulated engine sound. The BRABUS uses an 800V charging setup, allowing a 10–80% charge in just 15 minutes with a 400 kW DC charger.