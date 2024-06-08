$!Stand a chance to win RM5000 with BHPetrol!

This time, the contest is handing out RM5,000 to 10 lucky first place winners, RM3,000 to 10 second place winners, and RM3,000 petrol vouchers each to 20 third place winners.

KNOWN for its myriad of creative contests that rewards winners with everything from holidays to gold bars, BHPetrol is once again hosting a contest called ‘Peraduan Pam & Beli, Syoknya Menang’.

Taking part is easy as well, you just have to spend RM40 on petrol, diesel and/or shop items in a single transaction. This does not include tobacco items, Touch n’Go top ups, ePayments, utility payments or carwash transactions.

If you are a BHPetrol eCard member, your entry will get an automatic entry to the contest with double the chances of winning. For non-BHPetrol eCard members, you simply have to fill in a form after scanning a QR code.

The contest is being held until the 31st of August 2024. Don’t miss this chance of taking home some cash or getting free petrol or diesel.

Click here for more information.